Soca Warriors arrive in Jamaica for friendlies

TT footballers Joevin Jones, left, and his brother Alvin, right, arrive in Jamaica for two international friendlies along with the rest of the squad. -

THE majority of TT’s senior men’s footballers arrived in Kingston, Jamaica on Wednesday morning for the two upcoming international friendlies against Jamaica on Saturday and Tuesday.

Head coach Angus Eve and the home-based players selected travelled together while Noah Powder and Jessie Williams arrived around midday from the US.

The remaining players including Jomal Williams and Kaile Auvray are scheduled to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday.

Eve was scheduled to lead his squad through a light session at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) technical centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus. The squad will be based at the JFF/UWI/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until they travel to Montego Bay on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s friendly which takes place at the Montego Bay Sports Complex from 7 pm TT time.

Upon arrival at the Normal Manley International Airport, Eve told the media, “These two games are important for us from the standpoint of giving our local-based players primarily the opportunity for much-needed international match practice, so that we can see them in action against high opposition like Jamaica, heading into our Nations League matches later in the month.

“No games are really friendlies at this level anymore. I would think that each team wants to see what their players would do and how they would react in situations like these.”