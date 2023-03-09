Please dobetter, FCBand Massy

THE EDITOR: On Friday evening, while I was at the First Citizens Bank (FCB) branch in Point Lisas, there was a situation where I needed to use a washroom as soon as possible.

This prompted me to ask the security guard about its location and he instructed me to go around the western end of the establishment.

It took me about two minutes to locate the washroom, so I proceeded and noticed there was no toilet paper.

I then I drove to the nearby plaza, which had all the amenities in its public washroom and thus I was able to save myself any embarrassment.

Afterwards, I entered Massy Stores supermarket to buy a couple of things, one of which was a light bulb. However, I noticed that there were no sockets to test it.

Approaching one of the cashiers and enquiring, I was told that if the bulb wasn’t working, I can return it. How ridiculous, I thought. I am aware that some establishments that are not in Massy's league fiscally have test sockets. Disappointed, I left the bulb.

FCB and Massy Stores are two prominent businesses in our country that make profits, yet the quality of service on that day was appalling. FCB, Massy Stores, please do better.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas