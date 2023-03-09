Only PNM can make Port of Spain better

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As much as I don’t subscribe to the PNM, its plans for the revitalisation of Port of Spain are outstanding and long overdue.

PoS is celestially beautiful. It has the potential to really be a First World capital city. I am not saying it should have skyscrapers and train lines like New York City or Tokyo, but being a city where it truly shows the best of TT, from the Christopher Columbus statue in the East to the emancipation monument outside the treasury building in the West.

We have a long way to go though; there aren’t many countries in the world where there’s a dump circumscribing the capital. Then there’s the ghetto-areas like Beetham, Sea Lots and East Port of Spain, where PNM voter banks reside.

If the residents aren’t paying their arrears, they have got to go. That goes for those who vote PNM as well. The commercial space they occupy has so much value that the accommodation can be improved to be decent, aesthetically pleasing structures, even for the people who live there now.

In fact, give those residents work to earn money and pay their mortgages/rents. How about work in the same capital? UNC supporters want nothing from this and the UNC cannot go there and try throwing anybody out.

A security presence like for Carnival recently, and like the unit that went to oversee the evictions, would do wonders for the crime situation. Not a dog will bark, inclusive of people squealing, “Allyuh too wicked.”

Let’s not ignore flood and drainage relief. PoS needs a box drain framework to lift itself from the lagoon and sewer city status. The PNM could ask Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for help.

There’s a golden goose lying in the form of the Beetham wastewater treatment plant. This is not the refinery and can have an engineering resurrection – jobs for the people and a clean city too.

I don’t know what Mayor Joel Martinez is doing except for laying new pavements on Ariapita Avenue. The capital should have the best roads, best street lights, ecocentric taxi stands and vending, and vagrant-free public spaces. However, only PNM can do that.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas