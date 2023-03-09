Mayaro MP calls for digital empowerment of women, girls

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray.

AS the world observes International Women's Day (IWD) 2023, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is making a call for the digitisation of the society to create gender equality and more opportunities for women and girls.

While recognising the progress made towards gender equality, Paray said there were still challenges ahead, especially for women and girls in his rural constituency.

In an statement on Tuesday, Paray said empowering women and girls create a more just and equitable world for all, as studies have shown that investing in women's education, healthcare, and economic opportunities leads to better outcomes for families, communities, and countries.

“This is why the empowerment of women and girls in rural communities in the Mayaro constituency is crucial. They face unique challenges, including limited access to education and health care, and discrimination based on their gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic status.

“The digitalisation of society has the potential to promote gender equality for women and girls in several ways.”

He said digital technologies could provide women and girls with access to educational resources and opportunities that were previously unavailable.

He said it could also create new economic opportunities, improve access to health care, and combat gender-based violence.

He submitted that the digital divide remained a significant barrier to realising such benefits and said efforts should be made to ensure that digitalisation was inclusive and benefited all members of society.

“The Ministry of Digital Transformation must do more and do it faster if we are to make any impact in the lives of our most vulnerable women and girls.”

Paray celebrated the strides women and girls had made around the world, including those in his constituency, for their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those around them.

“These women serve as role models for future generations of women and remind us of the power of hard work, perseverance, and compassion."

Since 1909, where women across the United States marched to demand better working conditions, voting rights, and the end of gender-based discrimination, he said, “We continue to commemorate this day to acknowledge the progress made in advancing the rights of women and girls globally.”

This day serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of women and girls throughout history.

“It calls for continued action to fight for gender equality, celebrate achievements of women in all areas of life, and shine a light on the challenges that still exist, including gender-based violence, unequal pay, and limited access to education and health care.”

In his IWD message, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said the city had been at the forefront celebrating and embracing women in leadership since as early as 1950.

He said it began when Beryl Archibald-Crichlow became the first female mayor of San Fernando and TT.

Since then, three other women have followed in her footsteps, including, Gertrude Kirton, in 1970, Hazel Rogers Dick, 1992 and Marlene Coudray, between 2010 and 2012 before she was appointed as a minister in the People’s Partnership administration.

Regrello said women had excelled in every sphere of activity, ranging from governance, arts, sciences, finance, medicine and management to develop society.