Manick, Mohan in Red Force squad

TT Red Force batsman Vikash Mohan. - Angelo Marcelle

JUSTIN Manick has earned a call-up for the TT Red Force squad and Vikash Mohan has returned for the team’s round three match of the West Indies Four-Day Championship against Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from March 15-18.

Red Force will play their remaining three matches in Trinidad, with two matches at the Brian Lara Stadium and one at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

In round one, debutant Mohan split his webbing on his hand in the first ball of the match and PowerGen Sports Club player Manick has been brought into the squad. Manick is a right-arm medium-pace bowler.

The pair will replace the injured Terrance Hinds and Yannic Cariah, who is unavailable because he is in the West Indies One Day International team for the tour of South Africa.

Rayad Emrit has been named the new Red Force assistant coach.

Third-placed Red Force will be eager for a victory against leaders Harpy Eagles to stay in contention for the title after drawing their first two matches.

RED FORCE SQUAD

Darren Bravo (captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Vikash Mohan, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie, Uthman Muhammad, Justin Manick, David Furlonge (coach), Rayad Emrit (assistant coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Clinton Jeremiah (trainer), Ruel Rigsby (trainer), Amrit Jadoo (analyst)