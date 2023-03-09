Man assaulted, left on roadside in Central Trinidad



Central Division police are looking for two male suspects who buggered a man on Tuesday night.

Reports are at around 10 pm on Tuesday, he boarded a silver Nissan Tiida at a flyover and told the driver where he wanted to go.

As the car reached his destination, the driver stopped and got out. The back-seat passenger grabbed the victim, who is in his 20s, and gave him something to smell, which left him unconscious.

A short while later, the victim awoke at the roadside and felt pain and discomfort in his anal area.

His cell phone, a bag containing $2,000 and his driver's licence and ID card were missing.

Investigators received a police report of the incident at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

PCs Boodoo and Thurton took the victim to the Couva Health Centre, where he was medically examined.

The police searched for the car, but did not find it.

The driver, of African descent, is slim-built, bald and was wearing blue short pants and a white vest.

The accomplice/passenger wore blue three-quarter pants, a purple hat and a white T-shirt. He is of African descent, muscular in build, and has a short beard and brown complexion.

WPC Joseph is leading investigations.