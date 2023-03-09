Learn to make mas with Caribbean Yard Campus

Angelle and Nishard Mohammed, Andrea Baird and George-Ann Trim in their Carnival 2023 costumes which they created. Students in the Caribbean Yard Campus' Carnival mas design programme, Earth to Sky, will construct costumes for a final project. -

Part of the conversation around the Carnival 2023 celebrations was the “death” of traditional mas. One institution which is combatting this phenomenon is the Caribbean Yard Campus, which is again offering its ground-breaking, one-year course in Carnival mas design, construction, and performance, titled Earth to Sky 2023.

The course is accredited under Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), the Caribbean Examinations Council's (CXC) competency based approach to training, assessment and certification. Candidates are expected to demonstrate competence in attaining occupational standards developed by practitioners, industry experts and employers.

The Caribbean Yard Campus (CYC) is an educational enterprise that is designed to network traditional knowledge systems in the Caribbean. CYC's co-ordinator Rawle Gibbons said the course serves two purposes.

“I think it's important in building on the creative traditions of mas-making, especially so in the context of our Carnival consumer culture, and providing certification for persons in the business of mas-making.

“This latter is particularly important for experienced practitioners seeking formal recognition for their work abroad, as well as building their own business. In this regard, our graduates access Nedco's business accelerator programme through our memorandum of understanding with that entity.”

This is the fifth year the programme is being offered, and as with every other learning institution, changes were made to accommodate students during the covid19 pandemic. Gibbons said this allowed more students to enrol.

“For the three cycles before covid19, our numbers remained in single digits. Shifting online for the past two years, however, allowed us to average 16 participants, not only from Trinidad and Tobago, but St Vincent, Barbados, the UK and US. As we go forward, we are retaining online instruction with occasional physical interaction with local practitioners, wherever located. Being online also allows us to readily record each session and share with all participants, in case of absence. The length of the course indicates the depth and transformative outcomes we expect from participants.”

The course content includes elements of design, cardboard sculpting, papier mache, organic and recycled materials, wire sculpting, history of Caribbean traditional masquerades, financial management, marketing and promotions, and legal and intellectual property issues.

Gibbons said each student will create a final project.

“Our projects require participants to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in constructing costumes based on a given theme, in this case, Emancipation, and others of their own choosing for Carnival in Trinidad or in their location.”

The course begins on March 25. For more info contact Gibbons at 355-0966 or visit https://www.caribbeanyardcampus.org/enrol/earth-to-sky-mas-design/.