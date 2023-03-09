Guerra fires La Horquetta Rangers past St Lucia

Ataullah Guerra -

FORMER national attacking midfielder Ataullah Guerra scored twice in the first half to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory for Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in a friendly football match against St Lucia on Tuesday at the Fond Playing Field, St Patrick, Grenada.

Rangers dominated the match against their hosts who are coached by TT's leading all-time goal scorer, Stern John.

In the 12th minute, Guerra collected a pass and turned on his defender before calmly slotting home for the early lead.

Rangers attacked purposefully down the left flank with Real Gill, 20, terrorising the St Lucian defenders, setting up several goalscoring chances for Guerra and striker Tyrone Charles. Guerra had an excellent opportunity in the final minute of the first half, but his shot was blocked.

Guerra wouldn’t be denied in stoppage time of the first half. Gill's corner fell kindly for Guerra who spanked home a ferocious volley into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Vino Barclett no chance.

John's halftime talk seemed to motivate his troops as they lifted their performance in the second half, especially in the attacking third. Though stretched at times, Rangers sat comfortably absorbing the pressure from their opponents. The pairing of Jevon Morris and Leslie Russell was solid in defence.

The St Lucians had their best opportunity to score in the 66th minute through Sebastien Ribot's direct free-kick on the edge of the 18-yard box, but it was expertly saved by goalie Jabari St Hillaire. The lanky custodian had other saves to make but none to greatly threaten his team's 2-0 advantage.

Rangers head coach Dave Quamina would be pleased with his team's execution against international counterparts.

Rangers' preseason Caribbean tour continues Friday when they face Grenada, before replaying them two days later. They will then do battle against S. Vincent and the Grenadines next Wednesday and Saturday.

Teams:

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers: Jabari St. Hillaire, Jesus Perez, Jevon Morris, Leslie Russell, Caleb Sturge, Real Gill, Jamal Creighton, Daniel David, Isaiah Lee, Ataulla Guerra, Tyrone Charles.

St Lucia: Vino Barclett, Melvin Doxilly, Shanoi Evans, Edd Fred, Lester Joseph, Andrus Remy, Alvinus Myers, Leaus Henville, Aaron Richard, Donavan Perpie, Saviola Elva.