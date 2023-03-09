EMA calls for youth award nominations

Environmental Management Authority of TT (EMA) logo

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is inviting nominations for its 2023 Green Leaf Awards (GLA). This year’s theme is Youth Edition – Celebrating Climate Champions.

In a release, the EMA said it is inviting nominations for climate-change projects, programmes, ventures, etc, done by young people aged 15-29.

The deadline for nominations is March 24.

The EMA is also encouraging people of the same age group to tap into their creative side and produce a well-crafted short video that addresses a particular climate change issue in Trinidad and Tobago. These videos will be used to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on our world. The deadline for video submissions is March 31.

The awards will be commemorated on World Environment Day, recognised annually on June 5.

The EMA said the awards recognise individuals who continually contribute to making the environment a healthier and sustainable space for future generations to thrive.

“The GLA seeks to identify those who have made significant and positive contributions to the environment for the past two years or more or succeeded in highlighting substantial environmental issues to the wider public, community or those who have taken national or international action towards notable environmental concerns.”

The guidelines for nominations and video submissions can be found at https://www.ema.co.tt/our-environment/public-education/green-leaf-awards/.