Deyalsingh reveals startling data – 6,250 domestic violence cases in 2 years

PROTECT WOMEN: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh speaks on Wednesday at the launch of Policy Guidelines on Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence at the Brix in St Ann's. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

IN THIS country, between March 2020-March 2022, 6,250 domestic violence reports were made to the police. And the vast majority of these reports were IPV (Intimate Partner Violence) in nature.

This was revealed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during the ministry's launch of the Policy Guidelines on Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and Sexual Violence on Wednesday.

He also revealed that according to 2017 data, 30 per cent of all women in intimate relationships would have experienced physical or sexual abuse at the hands of their partners.

same survey said one in five women experienced non-partner sexual abuse in her lifetime. He said the guidelines will be implemented and driven down to the primary healthcare level.

“The mental health burdens imposed on our women as a result of IPV is another issue which must be given consideration.”

Deyalsingh said there would be a week of activities across all health centres and part of it was dedicated to the psycho/social needs of TT’s women.

On the 6,250 domestic violence reports, Deyalsingh called on people, particularly men, to elevate their consciousness and begin treating women with the respect they deserve. “Let us start today to write those historical wrongs.”

He commended the Prime Minister for declaring violence a public-health emergency last July.

“We recognise the old solutions don’t fit the new problems. This issue of treating violence as a public-health initiative – the honourable Prime Minister has taken the decision, together with his Caricom colleagues, to elevate it to a Caricom level, because the solutions do not only lie within our limited borders.

“The guns that the men use to threaten women do not come from TT. The guns come from elsewhere. The gun a man uses to murder his wife is not manufactured in TT. It comes from outside.

"So the solutions have to be all-encompassing for the Caribbean.”

Those present at the launch, were walked through how the policy and resultant system would work and how they were developed. They were also shown how to use the SIP-VAW electronic documentation and health information system. TT was praised for being the first country to do so.

Speaking on further implementation and sustainability, PAHO/WHO representative Dr Erica Wheeler Wheeler said 250 healthcare workers were trained to use the system and 25 of those were trained as trainers. More will also be trained as trainers, she added.

She also said next steps included training workshops with the regional health authorities (RHAs), a special workshop on SIP-VAW and work to strengthen the operability between health and other services.