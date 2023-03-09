Browne meets petroleum expert Jupiter

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne met with Prof Andrew Jupiter at the ministry in Port of Spain on March 3.

A statement from the ministry on Wednesday said during the brief meeting, Jupiter presented Browne with a copy of his recentl book, Red, White and Black Gold.

The book details Jupiter's experiences in the energy sector since 1971.

Jupiter is the former co-ordinator of the Petroleum Studies Unit at the UWI St Augustine campus. He directly oversaw the MSc petroleum engineering, and MSc and postgraduate diploma in petroleum engineering and management programmes.

He was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 2016 (Public Service) and was appointed a distinguished fellow in 2013 and Professor of Practice by UWI.

Browne congratulated Jupiter on his book and contributions to the development of the energy sector.