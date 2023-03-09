Alexander, Lee win top SSFL awards

STRIKERS J’Eleisha Alexander and Tarik Lee copped the 2022 Player of the Year awards when the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) held an award ceremony at Naparima College in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Both Alexander and Lee were prolific goal scorers in helping Scarborough Secondary and St Benedict’s College respectively to titles last year.

Alexander showed she could deliver when it mattered most as she scored for Scarborough in a 3-1 win over Signal Hill Secondary in the final of the Tobago zone girls SSFL championship division at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

The Scarborough Secondary striker was one of the players named as the top five girls footballers of the season. Alexander was given the nod for the player of the year ahead of Jillianda Salandy (Miracle Ministries), Leia-Marie Balfour (Signal Hill), Orielle Martin (Bishop High School East) and Lu Ann Craig (Five Rivers).

Lee also did not let the bright lights intimidate him scoring a hat-trick to guide St Benedict’s to a 3-1 win in the final of the SSFL premiership league competition at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Jaheim Faustin (Trinity College East), Larry Noel (San Juan North Secondary), Tristan Edwards (Fatima) and Lee’s team-mate Josiah Ochoa were the other best players in the boys division.

The most outstanding performers were chosen in the All Star teams. Among those who attended the ceremony were SSFL president Merere Gonzales and representatives of SSFL title sponsor Tiger Tanks and the Ministry of Education.

ALL STAR TEAMS

GIRLS

Goalkeepers: Kimberlynn Rampersad (Miracle Ministries), Mercedes Balthazar (Five Rivers Secondary), Shivelle Williams (Scarborough Secondary)

Defenders: Calypso Ayoung (Holy Name Convent POS), Dominique Scott (Signall Hill Secondary), Kanika Rodriguez (St Augustine Secondary), Jordanne Antoine (Miracle Ministries), Shadea Andrews (Scarborough)

Midfielders: Lu Ann Craig (Five Rivers), Madison Campbell (Signal Hill), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville Secondary), Trishell Charles (Five Rivers), Twinkle Thomas (Signal Hill)

Strikers: Jillianda Salandy (Miracle Ministries), Janella Walcott (Five Rivers), J’Eleisha Alexander (Scarborough), Leia-Marie Balfour (Signal Hill) and Orielle Martin (Bishop High School East)

BOYS

Goalkeepers: Brandon Dalrymple (Trinity College East), Ja-ir Buckmire (St Benedict’s), Tristan Edwards (Fatima)

Defenders: Alijah Nunes (Fatima), Desailly Lewis (San Juan North), Jesse Hospedales (Fatima), Joshua Demas (St Benedict’s), Lyshawn Morris (St Benedict’s)

Midfielders: Aaron Raymond (Chaguanas North), Christian Bailey (Fatima), Ephraim Brown (St Benedict’s), Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Lindell Sween (San Juan North)

Strikers: Jaheim Faustin (Trinity College East), Kanye Francis (Naparima), Larry Noel (San Juan North), Michael Chaves (Fatima), Tarik Lee (St Benedict’s)