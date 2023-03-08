World Boxing Association mourns Inalsingh

Dr Calvin Inalsingh - File Photo/Ayanna Kingsale

THE World Boxing Association (WBA) is mourning the death of Dr Calvin Inalsingh last Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the WBA said the Trinidad and Tobago doctor was “an important part of the organisation and...a director and member of the organisation’s medical committee for many years.”

Inalsingh joined the WBA in 1993, began working for the health of boxers and made great strides in the area.

“The news of the loss of such an important man for the organisation and for boxing in general has filled the institution and the boxing world with sadness,” the WBA said.

In 2018, Inalsingh was awarded by the Ringside Doctors Association for his contribution and research in sports medicine, specifically boxing.

The WBA sent its condolences to his family and entourage, especially Shivana Inalsingh, "who is the current head of the women’s championship committee and has continued her father’s legacy. May you rest in peace, my friend.”