Windies restrict South Africa to 311/7 on Day 1 of second Test

South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram plays a reverse shot as West Indies's wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva watches on during the first day of the second Test, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES fought back in the third session of the second Test against South Africa as they interrupted the hosts’ solid start and restricted them to 311/7 at stumps in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Proteas openers Aiden Markram (96) and Dean Elgar (42) put on a 76-run stand before returning spinner Gudakesh Motie (3/75) had the latter caught out by Roston Chase.

Markram and Tony de Zorzi (85) then constructed a 116-run partnership to carry them to 192. But Motie struck once more and had Markram caught by Jermaine Blackwood.

When South African skipper Temba Bavuma (28) was trapped leg before by Jason Holder (1/39) with 248 runs on the board, the remaining four wickets fell for 63 runs.

Motie prevented another century by bowling de Zorzi, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (1/59) had Ryan Rickelton (22) caught behind by Joshua Da Silva while pacer Kyle Mayers (2/24) snapped up the next two; Wiaan Mulder (12) bowled and Simon Harmer (one) edging to Da Silva on the final ball of the day’s play.

South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen (17 not out) and new batsman Keshav Maharaj resume day two play on Thursday from 4am (TT time).