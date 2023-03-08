Transparency tells Moonilal: Leave us out of politics

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

The Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) is denying it has been silent on alleged corruption under the PNM government.

On Sunday UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal accused the TTTI of being silent on matters relating to alleged corruption since 2015, when the PNM came into government.

He claimed, “I have taken note that when the UNC was in office, the Transparency International leaders did not sleep. They pronounce and denounce with monotonous frequency.

"From the moment the UNC demitted office, these agencies go to sleep. Today, nobody hears of TI any more.”

In a media release on Wednesday the institute denied Moonilal's claims, saying “TTTI refutes any suggestion of political influence or selective silence in respect of its operations and advocacy over the years."

The release added that as an organisation the TTTI at all times operated “within the highest ethical standards” in keeping with its objectives of institutional strengthening, public education and youth development, regardless of which political party led the country.

“Attempts to sully the good name, reputation and work of TTTI are taken very seriously, and the hard work and integrity of successive boards over the last 24 years will not be unjustifiably pulled into the political arena. TTTI has remained dedicated to seeking ways to reduce corruption from TT and to bring public awareness and attention to corrupt practices since this scourge has the effect of undermining the institutions of democracy, especially in a small island state.”

Moonilal made the comment in response to an article in the UK Guardian last Saturday.

The article, Trouble in Paradise, by Kenneth Mohammed, said corruption was “embedded” in many Caribbean islands, including TT, which had an index score of 42, surpassing countries in the developed world. Mohammed also wrote that the Caribbean is home to some of the wealthiest politicians in the world.