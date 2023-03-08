Three wounded in Santa Cruz shooting

File photo

Three men were shot and wounded while travelling in a car in Santa Cruz on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the men, 22, 23 and 35 were in a silver Toyota Fielder Wagon on La Canoa Road, at around 1 pm when a white Nissan Wingroad drove in front of them, causing them to crash.

Three men with rifles got out of the Wingroad and shot at the men, hitting them several times. The gunmen got back in their car and drove off.

People in the area heard the gunshots and took the wounded men to hospital where they remained up to Wednesday afternoon, in stable but critical condition.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force, the San Juan CID crime scene investigators visited the area and found 37 spent 5.56 shells.

Police said the victims were unable to give statements, owing to the severity of their wounds.

Police from the San Juan CID are continuing enquiries.