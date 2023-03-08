Taxi driver, 52, held for kidnapping in Laventille

File photo -

A 52-year-old taxi driver is expected to be questioned by police after he tried to kidnap a Morvant woman on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 29-year-old woman stopped the man's car on the Old St Joseph Road and asked to be taken to Port of Spain at around 8 am.

The woman became suspicious when the driver drove south on Erica Street and then north on Williams Street.

She asked the driver to stop the car for her to get out, but he continued to drive on the Old St Joseph Road heading east, away from Port of Spain.

The woman jumped out of the car near SWAT security services near Erica Street.

Security guards saw what happened and tried to stop the car which crashed into a silver Almera nearby.

Security guards and nearby residents detained the taxi driver and called the police.

The taxi driver who is from Chaguanas was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station.

The woman was also escorted to the station by police.