Scarborough RC athletes reign at Schools Championships

Jafari Edwards, 13, of Scarborough RC Primary School, won the boys under-13 high jump at the Primary Schools Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - Photo by David Reid

Scarborough RC's sporting prowess has been on full display for the 2023 primary schools athletic season.

First it was the 3K team title in January, followed by victory in the relay championships in February, and now success at the track and field championships, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on Tuesday.

Scarborough RC ended the championships with 163 points after 124 events. Headlining their triumph was Mikayla Young and Kenai Reid, who each copped sprint doubles.

Young won the girls under-nine 60m, in 9.76 seconds, and 80m, in 12.96 seconds.

Reid topped the clock in the boys under-nine 60m in 9.69 seconds, and took glory in the 80m in 12.70 seconds.

Deija Reid captured the girls under-13 200m title in 27.350 and schoolmate Jafari Edwards took top spot in the boys under-13 high jump, clearing 1.65 metres.

Moriah Government occupied second spot with 138 points, helped by the performances of Miracle Charles, who topped the open female 1200m in four minutes 47.75 seconds, and Akmid Alexander, who won the boys 1500m in five minutes 19.93 seconds.

Mason Hall Government were third best with a final count of 135 points.

Annya Jordan was their star performer, claiming gold medals in the girls 13-15 sprints. Jordan blazed 13.80 seconds in the 100m and 29.63s in the 200m.

Rounding off the top five schools were Mt Gomery Government on 129 points and Whim Anglican with 120 points.

Hamlet Gibbs, who is at the helm of sports at Scarborough RC, credited the school's sports programme for their success.

He said, “I remember when we were the whipping (boys) of primary school in sports and other sports teachers would jokingly remark, 'How much you taking today?'

“We have a recreation programme in place which is bearing fruits, and we are a well-respected school today, so it’s a great feeling for the entire school.”

School supervisor two, Division of Education, Research and Technology and co-ordinator of the games Phillip Roachford was impressed by the talent on show.

“After two years of the covid19 pandemic, the performance of the students must be commended, and we are expecting a good showing from the team, which will be selected for the national championships,” he said.

“The talent is spread across the various schools, but we will ensure that the student’s preparation for the championships includes training by the top coaches on the island.”

Roachford added, “I have to say thanks to the principal and teachers who facilitated the students in every respect to participate in the event, and the organising staff at the division, for their dedication in managing the games.”

The national championships is scheduled for May.