PSC invites DCP applications

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) is inviting suitable applicants to apply for the post of deputy police commissioner (DCP).

The invitation was contained in a notice by the PSC published in the daily newspapers.

The PSC is inviting suitably qualified TT nationals to apply.

Qualifications include a masters degree from a university recognised by the Education Ministry in the fields of law, criminology, criminal justice, police service management or any other relevant degree.

In terms of experience, applicants should have "no less than ten years' experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement."

People interested in applying, including police officers, were told they must submit their applications online only, no later than 4 pm on March 8.

The responsibilities of the DCP include managing the daily operations of the police service. The DCP works under the general direction of the Commissioner of Police (CoP).

On February 3, the House of Representatives approved the commission's nomination of DCP Erla Harewood-Christopher to become the new CoP.