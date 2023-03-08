Let's celebrateall women, Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Tomorrow is International Women's Day (IWD).

People imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, inclusive. A world where difference is valued, celebrated.

Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all embrace equity. Let us celebrate all women's achievements.

It is imperative we raise awareness about discrimination. We need to take action to drive gender parity.

IWD belongs to everyone, everywhere. Inclusion means all.

IWD action is valid. Join the International Women's Day community, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town