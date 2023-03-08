Gospel added to Tobago Jazz, tickets on sale Friday

Ace pannists (from left) Keshaun Julien, Kersh Ramsey and Ojay Richards perform at the launch of Tobago Jazz. - Photo by David Reid

After a 3-year absence, the Tobago Jazz Experience returns in April 2023 and will for the first time include a gospel jazz evening.

At the launch of the event on Tuesday, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold said that the festival promises to be a marvellous experience that boasts of being “much more than just music.”

The event will combine the sweet sounds of local and world-renowned artistes against the backdrop of Tobago’s unspoilt landscape.

“We start on Thursday, April 20 with the gospel jazz evening," Arnold said. "Some of the artistes already confirmed for that would include people like Positive, people like Samuel Medas, people like the internationally famous Jonathon Nelson. So that’s going to take place at Shaw Park Complex.”

He said the commission is open to private promoters hosting fringe events on April 21. On Saturday, April 22 all roads will lead to Sunset Valley at Speyside with acclaimed Jamaican reggae acts such as Richie Spice and Everton Blender among a full cast of performers. On the same day, the Mt Irvine Bay Resort will be reintroducing its beach jazz event.

“On the international night (April 23), and I have a little surprise for you, we want to prepare a place that’s going to be very special – we’re working on it, but we don’t want you to feel too surprised now but to certainly take it as something to look forward to.”

He said on that night, headline artistes will include legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee, Tobago singer Sharon Phillips, jazz artiste Vaughnette Bigford and jazz guitarist Theron Shaw.

Tickets go on sale on Friday with three tiers for international night: $1,200 for VIP, $700 for grounds, and a $300 section.

For Saturday's reggae, $500 for VIP and $300 for general. The gospel jazz will be $300 for entry.

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael said she is happy to see the return of the festival as this shows that the island is heading in the right direction.

“As a matter of fact, when I saw the theme of this year's presentation, The Return – much more than just music, I thought, yes, we have an understanding of what’s happening. So for many of us, it really is just the music. Many of us are going to be enjoying the artistes that we’ve heard about.

"I am one of those really excited to see Boyz II Men in real. For those of us who are jazz enthusiasts, music enthusiasts, who like to be entertained, who like to dance, who like to be part of activities like these, it really is a return, and it is more than just music.”

But she said there is an opportunity for all in the return of the festival.

“We have an opportunity, the entire island, all of us have an opportunity to benefit from this activity, more than just the music.

“Of course, we all know that our Tobago women like to look good, which means that we would not be caught dead wearing the same outfit more than once, which means that if you are a seamstress you have the opportunity to make several outfits for several individuals for this season. For you, it is more than just the music.

"If you are a cook and you can make the best crab and dumpling, you have an opportunity to show what Tobago has to offer in terms of our culinary excitement. For you it is way more than just music.

"If you have a house; I am not sure that all of our visitors like the idea of going into the hotels that seem very sterile. For those individuals, it is more than just the music.”

The launch featured performances from singers Stephanie Joseph, gospel artiste Shantal Lindsay, Qua Qua, Andre Donowa and Mical Teja. The national instrument was also well represented with a performance from Kersh Ramsay, Ojay Richards and Keishaun Julien.