Commonwealth Youth Games seeks volunteers for August 4-11 meet

TT Commonwealth Games Association president Diane Henderson, and chairman of the organising committee for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Ephraim Serrette. File photo

The Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games organising committee has issued an open call for volunteers for the August 4-11 meet.

The application process opened on Monday and the committee seeks “enthusiastic sport ambassadors…to help create an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators.”

Roles such as meet and greeters, registration attendants, event coordinators and prize-giving assistants are available.

Interested applicants can sign up by logging on to https://www.commonwealthsport.com/commonwealth-youth-games/trinbago-2023/volunteering

A total of seven sports – aquatics, athletics and para-athletics, cycling (road and track), Fast5 netball, Rugby sevens, triathlon and beach volleyball – have been confirmed to feature at the games. Beach volleyball and triathlon are tentatively scheduled to be held in Tobago.

A committee statement on Monday read, “Sport ambassadors will have the opportunity to showcase their passion for sport and events, as well as love of TT and the region’s culture.

“They will benefit from specialised training and certification, working alongside a professional team with international experience, while also gaining practical skills, building community and making new friends.”

For the games, emerging athletes aged 14-18 will be joining from across the Commonwealth’s 72 nations and territories.

TT Commonwealth Games Association president Diane Henderson said, “We look forward to welcoming the Commonwealth to Trinbago 2023, with young athletes and spectators from across the globe set to join us in August.”