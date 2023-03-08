Caricom Minister welcomes amended Immigration Act

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has welcomed President Paula-Mae Weekes' proclamation of amendments to the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) Act 2022.

The Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) Bill 2022 was passed with amendments on the Senate on March 15, 2022. The House of Representatives passed the bill on June 3, 2022.

The bill became an act when it was assented into law by the President on June 17, 2022

In a statement issued by his ministry on Wednesday, Browne announced the proclamation of amendments to the act.

"The amendments signal Trinidad and Tobago’s ongoing commitment to the deepening and strengthening of the regional integration process, and brings TT into compliance with decisions of the Conference of Heads of Government regarding the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and the Free Movement Regime."

The proclamation expands the categories of workers eligible for free movement within the Caricom region under the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) from five to 12 categories.

University graduates, artistes, musicians, media workers and sports people were the first five.

The additional categories make agricultural workers, security guards, beauty service practitioners, barbers, non-graduate nurses and non-graduate teachers eligible for free movement of labour within Caricom.

The ministry said the additio of more categories of eligible workers "increases employment opportunities within the region for TT nationals at home and those in the diaspora abroad wishing to return to the region."

It said this can be "used as a mechanism to expand the range of skilled and unskilled labour available in the region for the socio-economic benefit of all Caribbean peoples."

When he debated the bill in the Senate last March, Browne asked senators to set aside partisan interests and look at the bigger picture where the CSME is concerned.

"The CSME is not an option. TT is fully committed to it."

Reiterating that the CSME is important to deepening Caribbean integration, Browne said, "Our nationals have been benefiting."

When the bill is proclaimed, he continued, "TT nationals will be able to access ten categories (of skilled workers) for free movement."

He said the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Manufacturers Association support more skilled Caricom nationals being able to enter TT, and both groups saw this move as increasing productivity, employment and investment.

In the same debate, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon rejected reiterated claims from the Opposition UNC that the amended law would see citizens being deprived of jobs by skilled Caricom nationals.

Gopee-Scoon said this was in keeping with the UNC's mantra of "What's in it for me?"

The UNC, she added, "don't have an appreciation for all things Caricom."