Browne, Blinken: Trinidad and Tobago-US relations are strong

Dr Amery Brown - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have underscored the continued strong ties between Trinidad and Tobago and the US.

Both men expressed these sentiments when Browne met with Blinken at the US State Department in Washington, DC, on Monday.

A statement from the ministry on Wednesday said Browne and Blinken discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

They included security, energy security, access to international development financing, democracy, security and peace in the region, migration, and the situation in Haiti.

Browne and Blinken exchanged perspectives on a range of other issues, including exploring additional ways to work together to reduce the flow of illegal guns into TT and the Caribbean region.

Browne reiterated the importance of the US as a strong and enduring partner based on shared interests with TT.

Blinken acknowledged the strategic importance of TT and underscored the commitment of the Biden Administration to building on the existing strong relations between the two countries.

He also promised to follow up on commitments made to TT at the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last June.

Also present at the meeting between Browne and Blinken were TT ambassador to the US retired Brig-Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer and US ambassador to TT Candace Bond.