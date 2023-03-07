Women in Art to hold exhibition

Several pieces by local artists will be exhibited this week at the Venezuelan embassy in Port of Spain by the Women in Art Organization of Trinidad and Tobago (WIAOTT), - Grevic Alvarado

The Women in Art Organisation of TT (WIAOTT) will hold an exhibition of pieces in the Venezuelan embassy from March 8-13.

Venezuelan Ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero said the event is part of the celebrations for International Women's Day.

The exhibition opens March 8 at 5.30 pm at the Venezuela embassy, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

"The theme of the exhibition is La Música y El Arte de Mujeres Artistas, (The Music and Art of Women Artists) and will feature the diversity, creativity and artistry of women from both Venezuela and TT," Cordero said.

He told Newsday when each piece of art is sold, part of these proceeds will be donated to La Casita of Arima, a safe house for migrant women.

The exhibition opens from 10 am-4pm.

"We extend the invitation to art lovers to visit us and thus collaborate with migrant women," said Cordero.