Woman dies day after Gasparillo crash

FLASHBACK: Zobida Mohammed, left, lies on a piece of cloth along with three others after an accident on Sunday along the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Police said Mohammed, 60, subsequently died at hospital on Monday. - courtesy Hunters Search and Rescue Team

POLICE have confirmed that one of the victims in Sunday's crash along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo has died.

The police identified the deceased as Zobida Mohammed, 60, of Gran Couva. She died on Monday. Two male occupants survived and are still warded at hospital.

The three were in a Nissan Tiida on the south-bound lane when tragedy struck at around 12.20 pm near the Harmony Hall overpass. The car veered off the road, crossed the grass median and collided with a van proceeding on the north-bound lane of the highway.

Mohammed who was in the front seat of the car, the driver and the back-seat passenger all sustained injuries and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Five occupants in the van, including a girl, suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident which caused a massive traffic pile-up on both lanes of the highway.

Ian Paul and Sunil Kheerai of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team were on the north-bound lane when they heard the crash and stopped to help. Passersby also stopped to help the victims.

Officers from the Southern Division Fire Headquarters in Mon Repos and Mon Repos police visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.