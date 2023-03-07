The low quality of WI batting exposed

West Indies's batsman Raymon Reifer plays a shot during the second day of the first Test against South Africa, at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday. - (AP PHOTO)

CRICKET is a unique game because it is played on a surface that is the centrepiece of its activities and in the strictest of terms, determines the victor from the vanquished.

This is where the mystery of the game evolves and the pitch on which the action unfolds could give an advantage to either the bowler or batsman.

Generally speaking, the skill revolves around the wielding of a bat of 4 ½” width to combat a 5 ¾ oz ball that the bowler attempts to use to his benefit to swing, seam, turn, flight, bounce and employ deception.

However, the state of the pitch holds the secret of how it would play, thus, the batsman would be tested on the pitch presented.

Hence, it all boils down to a contest between bowler and batsman.

The challenge of cricket is found on the type of pitch that is prepared for each game. Hence, the surface would vary from ground to ground, from country to country and from groundsman to groundsman.

It all depends on the kind of soil, the amounts of water, grass and rolling that are imparted on the 22 yards on which the game is going to be played.

Therefore, a lot depends on the weather when the pitch is being prepared, then, the choice of using a heavy, medium or light roller, plus, just how much grass to leave on the surface. It is an intricate affair which makes cricket a tough game to conquer, as half the number of times a pitch does not play the way players might think.

The West Indies cricket team lost the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion inside three days, on February 28, March 1 and 2. Although the wicket was not bad, so to speak, it did deteriorate as the game moved on.

Nevertheless, from the very first day, one noticed that it had variable bounce and the proper technique had to be applied to score runs.

And it got worse as the game progressed. Until, when all was said and done, in the final innings of the game, which came quite quickly on the third day of a scheduled five-day Test, WI were left to score 247 runs to win a Test for the first time in South Africa on a pitch that was now seaming.

Though the total was attainable, the right approach and proper technique were required. The batsmen had to show a high level of concentration, the determination to win, the necessary skill to bat two sessions (60 overs), plus the right attitude. In other words, cricket intelligence.

The only one on the team that could tick all the above boxes was the skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. Unfortunately, he was out to the third ball of the innings, caught behind the wicket after attempting to flick.

His opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul was not at ease with the short ball, showing his obvious discomfort in his brief innings.

He was the third out with the score at 20. He played at a short delivery from the tall, slim, left-arm fast bowler, Marc Jansen, that kept climbing and caught the toe of his bat off an apologetic hook stroke, spooning it to wide mid-on.

Roston Chase quickly followed. The first ball he received, he didn’t offer a stroke and was comprehensively bowled. His demise made the score a pitiful 20/4.

Raymon Reifer was betrayed by his form. He began confidently, leaving alone those tempting deliveries outside the off-stump until he ill-advisedly drove at one and edged to the keeper. His front foot was nowhere close to the pitch of the ball. He fell immediately after the skipper which made it worse, as one has to be more careful when a wicket has just fallen. Kyle Mayers, in a repeat of Reifer’s stroke to a good-length ball at least a foot outside the off-stump, was caught at slip. Meanwhile, Jermaine Blackwood was putting up a good fight after being deserted. He put on 58 for the sixth wicket with Joshua Da Silva, until the latter fell through faulty footwork. Blackwood fought well with aggression and self-confidence.

Da Silva’s wicketkeeping ought to be praised. Full marks.

Bad batting technique was the main reason for the failure. Although the pitch helped the bowlers, WI batsmen ably assisted them.

Simply speaking, WI batsmen are not up to world standards.

Kudos to Kemar Roach’s five wickets that gave WI the chance of a win.