State Enterprises JSC to meet ExporTT on March 13

File photo: Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

THE Parliament's State Enterprises joint select committee (JSC) will hold a virtual meeting with officials from ExporTT Limited from 10 am on March 13.

The objective of the meeting will be to question the officials on various activities being undertaken by the company.

ExporTT's mandate is to generate export growth and diversification in the non-energy goods and services sectors of the economy.

The company is also the trade policy implementing agency of the Trade and Industry.

The State Enterprises JSC is chaired by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.

On Friday, the Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities JSC is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting from 10.15 am. No agenda has been provided for this meeting as yet.

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh chairs this committee.

There are no scheduled sittings of either the House of Representatives or the Senate for this month, as yet.