St Augustine family scattered after murder, fire

File photo of an upset relative of murder victim Aneesa Ramkissoon. - ROGER JACOB

A St Augustine family has been scattered to the homes of relatives after one sister was murdered on Friday and another's home burned down on Monday.

Last Friday Aneesa Ramkissoon, 26, was gunned down at her Trainline Village, St Augustine, home while her three children were in another room.

On Monday, the home of one of Aneesa Ramkissoon's sisters, Seema Ramkissoon, caught fire and was completely destroyed.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Ramkissoon said she suspected the fire may have been started by two strangers who were seen near the house shortly before it began.

Ramkissoon also claimed she had received several threats from criminals warning her not to return to the village.

Authorities suspect the fire may have been electrical .

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Ramkissoon said her sister's three children were still staying with another relative nearby. She said she was also staying with relatives.

"We're doing okay for now. So far some people from the Ministry of Social Welfare came to visit us and the children to see how things are going.

"We're just trying."

Ramkissoon said the family was supporting the children through the difficulties.

Relatives said Aneesa's body was expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday for identification and swabbing. No funeral arrangements have been finalised.

While fire officers extinguished the blaze at Ramkissoon's home on Monday, police arrested four men who were in the area at the time.

Investigators said they were detained as part of "ongoing enquiries" and were still in custody up to Tuesday afternoon. One officer said the men were interviewed on Tuesday morning and were expected to be questioned by other units.

None has been charged thus far.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.