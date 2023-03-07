SRP charged after deadly police-involved Princes Town shooting

A SPECIAL Reserve Police (SRP) officer held in connection with the recent fatal police-involved shooting in Princes Town, was granted $150,000 bail charged with nine offences.

Talib Mendez, of Diego Martin, was slapped with nine offences last Friday.

ASP Bertie charged him with having a gun, having the gun to endanger lives, two counts of assault on the police, four counts of wanton driving and failing to stop as instructed by police. Mendez faced a Princes Town magistrate who granted him the bail and adjourned the case to March 31.

Mendez was posted at a unit in the Port of Spain Division. Another man also held for the same incident, is not yet charged as he remains warded in hospital under police guard.

The shooting which took place on February 24 at Ganpat Trace, Cleghorn Village, left Everitte Charles, 21, a suspect from Diego Martin, dead.

The police intercepted a bronze-coloured Hyundai Elantra car with three occupants at Cleghorn Village.

The officers received information that men were on their way to rob a business place at the Naparima Mayaro Road. The police took up strategic positions to intercept the car.

The police contend that when the men realised they were being followed, they rammed the unmarked police vehicle and fired a shot at the police.

They then lost control of their car which crashed into a fence. There was an exchange of gunfire and Charles was shot dead after he got out of the car. A video of the incident was later posted to social media and quickly went viral. The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is also conducting a separate investigation into the incident.