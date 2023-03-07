Sister of woman killed loses home in blaze – MYSTERY FIRE AFTER MURDER

HOMELSS: Seema Ramkissoon speaks with Newsday reporter Shane Superville on Monday shortly after Trainline Village, St Augustine home was destroyed by fire. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

EVEN as she continues to mourn the murder of her younger sister, a St Augustine woman must now deal with the fresh trauma of losing her home which was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon.

Newsday visited lower Gregories Lane, Trainline Village as fire officers were extinguishing the blaze which reduced Seema Ramkissoon's house to rubble and ashes.

Ramkissoon lost her home a mere three days after she lost her sister Aneesa Ramkissoon, 26, who was gunned down not too far away, outside her (Aneesa) own home by two masked gunmen. Ramkissoon was the mother of three children, including a one-month-old baby.

Relatives said they believe Ramkissoon was murdered for refusing to pay a "tax" imposed by criminals.

However, mystery surrounds the cause of the fire.

Speaking with Newsday near the remains of her home on Monday afternoon, a tearful Seema Ramkissoon said she received a call from her son at around 4 pm telling her their home was on fire.

Ramkissoon claimed that in the wake of her sister's murder, she had received threats from criminals and was staying with relatives in another neighbourhood.

Ramkissoon said she was in the process of upgrading her wooden home to a more sturdy concrete structure when her sister was killed and she started receiving threats.

"They said I cannot have a concrete building and they don't want me in the back there. They told me that about two days ago and since then, I've been living elsewhere. My sister and I didn't live too far from each other, literally within walking distance.

"I don't even know how I feel. I just lost my sister and now I am homeless, look what going now...my house is gone." Ramkissoon said her sister's three children are also staying with relatives outside of the neighbourhood.

She said the family was left shaken after her sister's murder and with her house destroyed she is living in fear.

While police and fire officers are continuing their enquiries into what caused the blaze, Ramkissoon said she suspects arson.

"I feel they burn down my house because I was told that two fellahs walked down and as soon as they walked back out, smoke was seen and the house was on fire."

However, the police are telling a different story. While investigations are ongoing, police said it is believed the fire may have been electrical in nature.

As fire officers ensured the fire was completely extinguished, technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) were also present to disconnect any lines to prevent sparks and/or other fires.

Police from the North-Central Division later arrested four men on Monday near the fire as part of ongoing enquiries. Curious residents looked on as the men were escorted to the back of nearby police vehicles.

The men complied with instructions but asked officers repeatedly for the reasons they were arrested.