Price Club director calls on Central businesses to sponsor youth cricket

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, second from left, receives an enveloped cheque from Price Club Supermarket directors Sheliza and Shamshad Ali at a handing over ceremony, Price Club, Chaguanas on Monday. On left is North Under-15 captain Yasir Deen and on right is South captain Brendon Boodoo. - Angelo Marcelle

DIRECTOR of Price Club Supermarket Shamshad Ali is calling on the business community to support cricket by sponsoring programmes and tournaments.

Ali made the plea at the launch of the Price Club North-South Classic Age-Group tournaments at the Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas on Monday. The tournaments will be played over four age groups including the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 divisions.

The Under-15 North-South Classic will be held first on Wednesday.

Next month, on April 26, the Under-17s will spring into action followed by the Under-19s two days later on April 28. The Under-13s will match their skills on May 18.

All the classics will be staged at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Ali said, “We are humbled and proud (to be involved)…but we really want is more sponsors. I applaud my dear friend Ravi Ramsingh from Pt Lisas Steel Products. He jumped on board just by a phone call and he is sponsoring the Under-19 (tournament). We want more sponsors, we want more games, we want more cricket.”

Pt Lisas Steel Products is sponsoring the Under-19 Inter-Zone competition now taking place.

Ali said, “We can’t have one entity doing all. We expect that everyone will want to join in and be a part of youth development in a general way. Let us join hands, all the Chaguanas businessmen…join together nationally and forge a path for these young people.”

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath said the matches will give the cricketers a chance to catch the eye of the TT selectors.

“The North-South Age Group Classics, fully sponsored by The Price Club, creates another crucial opportunity for the four respective groups of cricketers to address the national selectors.

“This will ultimately provide the final showpiece of the cricket season to fulfil their dream of wearing the national colours and representing the country at a regional level this season.”

Bassarath said these tournaments would not be possible without sponsorship.

“The TTCB cannot understate the importance of the corporate involvement in our cricket plans and programmes which presents the platform for our young people to realise their fullest potential and helps shape their character, build discipline, cultivate teamwork, and recognize the value of hard work, dedication and commitment to achieving their goals,” he said.

The TTCB president also thanked his staff for all their support.