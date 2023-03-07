Ongoing fight for gender equality

AS WE observe International Women's Day (IWD) 2023, we celebrate the achievements of women and girls in TT and around the world. While we recognise the progress that has been made towards gender equality, it's essential to acknowledge the challenges that still lie ahead. This day serves as a reminder that we must continue to strive for gender equality in all areas of our lives.

The observance of IWD dates back to 1909, when women across the US marched to demand better working conditions, voting rights and the end of gender-based discrimination. Over a century later, we continue to commemorate this day to acknowledge the progress made in advancing the rights of women and girls globally.

International Women's Day is vital to women and girls globally as it serves as a reminder of their strength and resilience throughout history. It calls for continued action to fight for gender equality, celebrate achievements of women in all areas of life, and shine a light on the challenges that still exist, including gender-based violence, unequal pay and limited access to education and healthcare.

Empowering women and girls is essential as it creates a more just and equitable world for all. Studies have shown that investing in women's education, healthcare and economic opportunities leads to better outcomes for families, communities and countries.

This is why the empowerment of women and girls in rural communities in the Mayaro constituency is crucial. They face unique challenges, including limited access to education and healthcare, discrimination based on their gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

The digitalisation of society has the potential to promote gender equality for women and girls in several ways. Digital technologies can provide women and girls with access to educational resources and opportunities that were previously unavailable, create new economic opportunities, improve access to healthcare, and combat gender-based violence.

However, the digital divide remains a significant barrier to realising these benefits, and efforts must be made to ensure that digitalisation is inclusive and benefits all members of society. The Ministry of Digital Transformation must do more and do it faster if we are to make any impact in the lives of our most vulnerable women and girls.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's reflect on the progress made towards achieving gender equality and recognise the work that still needs to be done.

Today, as Member of Parliament for Mayaro, I honour and salute the distinguished women in the Mayaro constituency for their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those around them. These women serve as role models for future generations of women and remind us of the power of hard work, perseverance and compassion.