Naparima try to end Presentation San Fernando's winning streak

-

THIRD-PLACED Naparima College will try to end the win streak of Presentation College, San Fernando when round seven matches are held on Tuesday in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership division. The match bowls off at 10 am at Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando.

Presentation have won all five of their matches this season and lead the nine-team standings with 91 points. Presentation maintained their perfect start with a victory over fourth-placed Fatima College (75 points) last week. Fatima were second in the table before the match, but have now dropped in the standings.

Naparima (76 points) have also had an impressive run in 2023 winning four of their five matches.

Second-placed Presentation College, Chaguanas (78 points) will look for a victory against last placed Shiva Boys Hindu College (21 points) at Gilbert Park in California to stay in contention for the title.

In other matches, Fatima will host seventh-placed Hillview College at the former’s school ground on Mucurapo Road and fifth-placed St Benedict’s College will play sixth-placed Vishnu Boys Hindu College at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Matches will also be played on Tuesday in the championship division.