Flow, pennacool.com continue to support SEA pupils

Kymani Maikoo, left, receives his prize from Flow's manager, marketing Jacinta Pinard-Thompson. -

The annual Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) is soon approaching on March 29, and pupils are encouraged to access pennacool.com, which is free, for revision and practise exercises in preparation for the exam.

Pennacool.com, in partnership with Flow, is a teacher/student programme which covers the local primary school math and language arts curriculum in an online format, a media release said.

The focus is to offer educational resources and materials for standard four and five pupils as they prepare for the SEA examination.

Since January 2023, creative writing has been included on the portal. Currently, there are creative writing competitions with guidelines and topics for pupils to submit their report writing pieces. These are then selected for grading by a SEA examiner and feedback is provided. Close to 800 submissions have been received from pupils across the country, the release said.

Vice president of Flow Simone Martin-Sulgan said the partnership between Flow and pennacool.com, established in 2009, “has been an extremely rewarding experience as we continue to spotlight our support for our young leaders of tomorrow.”

“This is an opportunity for students to get more exposure and experience with online learning. We have seen success with those who already use this platform, and we hope that this facility will assist many others in reaching their education goals,” she said in the release.

“As a telecommunications provider, we know that connectivity has the power to transform lives, so we are thrilled to know that we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in primary schools in TT.”

On February 6, Tunapuna Boys’ RC Primary School competing in the Inter-School Championship (ISC) was recognised as the Pennacool December winner with 857 points. Special congratulations went out to Jabarri Conneuil, the top-scoring pupil. The school received five tablets and upgraded Flow broadband, with one student receiving three months of free Flow internet service, the release said.

At the ISC event, Flow’s manager – marketing, Jacinta Pinard-Thompson said, “It has been a truly rewarding experience for us to see how together, we have been able to assist our students to improve their learning skills, in a fun and interactive way.”

Pennacool.com is available 24/7, with an internet connection Its revision exercises are aligned to the Ministry of Education’s curriculum; all the exercises are self-correcting which provides students and parents with instant feedback, the release said. The website offers links to tutorials which the pupils can follow should they be experiencing difficulty with a particular topic; and the programme generates reports that are sent directly to the parent (via e-mail).

Martin-Sulgan is urging all pupils, teachers and parents to log on to pennacool.com. She also extends the best of luck to every SEA student in the upcoming exam.