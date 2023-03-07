Acmy Tattoo – body art with locals, Latinos in mind

Yorman Pineda and Marisela Navarro are a Venezuelan couple who work as a team to bring their art to TT. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Yorman Pineda and his wife, Marisela Navarro, are a talented Venezuelan couple focused on furthering their art of tattooing and piercing with a mix between local and Latino styles.

The couple, both 33, came to TT in 2019, and when the Government approved work permits for Venezuelans, they took the opportunity to settle here.

They always had the idea of bringing their art to TT and are successfully doing so with a small studio in their home at Charlieville, Chaguanas, and are promoting their brand: Acmy Tattoo.

Pineda is the tattoo specialist and Navarro does piercings. Pineda always liked drawing since he was a child and began experimenting with tattoo art in his early teens.

"My brother Xavier, who is older than me, liked tattoos and he himself tried to make tattoos with home-made machines. Our dream was to have a professional tattoo machine," Pineda said.

When he was 14, he did his first tattoo with friends.

"I bought my first machine when I was 17 years old, but I wasn't completely into tattooing. It was a hobby," he said.

He remembers his mother Leticia Sánchez as being his first supporter. "She encouraged me to draw, she told me if I wanted to dedicate myself to tattooing I had to do it well, practise and draw. That helped me perfect my techniques," he said.

Ten years ago, he decided to dedicate himself fully to the art of tattooing and is now one of the most sought-after tattoo artists by both locals and Latinos.

"I was already dedicated to tattooing in Venezuela when I decided to come to TT and that's why my idea was always to continue my art here," said Pineda.

He and Navarro have worked together to advance his art.

"We are a team. People recognise us like that. My wife is my friend, my sister, my assistant and the one who makes the art of tattooing and piercing is expanding not only in the Latino community, but also among the locals," he said.

Navarro teamed up with Pineda four years ago. She decided to do piercing courses to complement her husband's work.

Pineda does not have a preference for tattoos.

"Art evolves fast. That's why we are advancing and learning every day about each technique. We both study daily and never stop, in my case practising with piercings, and my husband continues to draw. It's constant learning," she said.

Pineda believes it is possible to complement what locals like with Latinos in terms of art. He said most of the tattoos customers look for are minimalist.

"I do any type of tattoo from letters to landscapes, animals, shapes, geometry," he said.

He and Navarro are looking to open a studio and expand their family business.

"We like this country and we want to continue contributing our art, promote small businesses and that for tattooing, TT is exposed internationally as a country of art and growth," Pineda said.

The couple has two sons, Christopher, nine and Anderson, 12, who also support them in the business. Anderson helps organise materials and equipment and cleans the spaces.

"It's a family job (which) drives us as artists, as well as being (a) financial help to support us in this country as migrants," Navarro said.

Their brand Acmy Tattoo is made up of the first initials of the names of the four members of the family.

"We have received a lot of support from people who see us as an example of a family getting ahead together," Pineda said.

He highlighted the contributions of Andy Castellin, Jorge Marcano and many others who encouraged him to improve and establish the business as a professional brand.

For more info check social media networks under the name Acmy Tattoo.