A salute to our women

THE EDITOR: The Patriotic Organization of Trinbago extends warmest greetings to our women on the occasion of World International Women's Day. We salute them for their continued commitment to patriotism, dedication to the highest ideals, exemplary conduct, all in the face of serious difficulties.

The country has tried to remove barriers to a certain extent but we are certainly still a long way off.

We should note the roles of our women as President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and other important appointments in almost every aspect of national endeavour, inclusive of many NGOs, as they are increasingly seen in the boardrooms leading endeavours undertaken.

The nation will be well served as we continue to remove hurdles and barriers to the development of women, especially due to prejudice based on gender. It is often said "the best man for the job is a woman."

Their aspiration to development cannot be stifled by injustice.

This may be an appropriate time for us to examine our roles as citizens – man, woman, youth – as we do form a part of society and need to contribute to our national aspirations and share in our achievements.

We of the organisation thank our women for their contribution and salute them for their resolve even in the face of hardships. As we observe this special day, may we try to inculcate due respect to our women and likewise beseech them to conduct becoming and expected of them.

LENNOX SIRJUSINGH

via e-mail