Teens Auvray, James earn Soca Warriors call-ups for Jamaica matches

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football head coach Angus Eve, on Monday named his squad for two upcoming friendlies against Caribbean counterpart Jamaica. -Photo by Marvin Hamilton

TEENAGERS Kaile Auvray and Nathaniel James have earned TT men’s senior call ups for two friendlies against Jamaica on Saturday and March 14.

Auvray, born in France, played for St Martin in a friendly against TT in January at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. Auvray, 18, has a Trinidadian mother and has decided to represent TT.

Head coach Angus Eve and his TT technical staff were impressed by the midfielder during the match.

W Connection’s James, 18, demonstrated his ability last year at the Concacaf Under-20 Championships finding the net regularly and the striker has been rewarded by Eve and wil be flying to Jamaica on the 24-man squad.

The first match against Jamaica takes place at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall and the second will be played at the National Stadium in Kingston.

TT will use the matches as preparation for upcoming Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers versus Bahamas in Nassau on March 24 and against Nicaragua on March 27 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

TT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (AC Port Spain), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Denzil Smith (W Connection)

Defenders: Alvin Jones (Unattached), Kareem Riley (Club Sando), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando), Andre Raymond (Dumiense FC, Portugal), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Jameel Neptune (AC Port of Spain), Jelani Felix (Defence Force)

Midfielders: Matthew Woo Ling (AC Port of Spain), Noah Powder (Unattached), Jesse Williams (Unattached), Kaile Auvray (Sporting Kansas City, US), Jomal Williams (Once Deportivo), Justin Sadoo (Defence Force), Michel Poon Angeron (AC Port of Spain), Joevin Jones (Unattached), Reon Moore (Defence Force), John-Paul Rochford (AC Port of Spain)

Strikers: Jamoul Francois (AC Port of Spain), Kwesi Weston (Louisiana Krewe FC, US), Nathaniel James (W Connection), Kadeem Corbin (Central FC)