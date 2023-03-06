Take note, hunting season has closed

THE EDITOR: The 2022-2023 hunting season officially closed at midnight February 28. Since October 1, 2022, hunters throughout the country took the opportunity to conduct londstanding traditional practices to procure wild meat that they were allowed to hunt.

Due to the excessive rainfall during the months of October, November and December, which flooded out several areas, hunters had a real tough start to the season. With safety concerns a priority, most hunters reorganised their hunting schedule.

By all reports coming from different regions, the season ended favourably for most hunting groups with a very low percentage of mishaps. Hunting dogs would now be rested and medically treated.

The maintenance of hunting gear/equipment would also be given priority. People must take note that they must dispose of all wild meat in their possession by the end of March.

The closed season usually coincides with the breeding habits of the animals. They are allowed to have young ones, repopulate species in their natural environment without interference by mankind/dogs and this period should be respected.

During the closed season, there is an increase in illegal hunting/poaching by many who choose this period, eventually causing law-abiding hunters to be blamed for depletion of certain wildlife stocks.

The authorities should prioritise efforts to see that illegal hunting/poaching is stamped out by conducting regular patrols/checks around forested regions of the country.

There are other areas of concern we would like to see addressed. We continue to work with the authorities to address these concerns as well as disseminate information and plans for the maintenance/control of a sustainable wildlife population in TT.

GARY WATCHE

president

East Trinidad

Hunters Association