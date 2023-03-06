Sting, Shaggy headline St Lucia Jazz festival

Sting, left, and Shaggy, right, will headline St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival in May.

Renowned as the biggest and best music event in the Caribbean for three decades, the St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns from May 5-14, after a three-year hiatus. The 2023 festival will include headline performances from Sting featuring Shaggy, as well as other globally recognised performers.

Spanning classic jazz to world beats, the 2023 St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will again attract visitors from around the world as the lineup includes international, local, and Caribbean music. Genres include Afrobeats, jazz, gospel, soca, reggae, zouk, pop and an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms, a media release said.

The iconic and historic Pigeon Island National Park is the waterside backdrop for the open-air performances.

“The 2023 St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival promises to be the best yet, as we continue our tradition of hosting the Caribbean’s premier jazz and arts event. The festival will showcase music, the performing arts, fine arts, creole cuisine, and the effervescence of St Lucia’s creative industries,” Minister of Tourism Dr Ernest Hilaire said in the release.

The arts scene in St Lucia is also celebrated at the festival. Beginning May 5, there will be community-based events across the island, emphasising the jazz and arts scenes throughout key communities.

The arts component of the festival will be held under the theme Art and the City, from May 7-11. The arts will include visual art, literary art, theatre, fashion, an icon series, craft and souvenir markets, and a variety of events at the Derek Walcott Square, William Peter Boulevard, Constitution Park, Pointe Seraphine, and Serenity Park. From the visual arts to the theatre, visitors will be immersed in the creativity and vibrancy of St Lucia.

Ticketing and packages go on sale on February 15 and are available at www.stlucia.org/jazz

The Lineup: The musical lineup is as follows, with more details to be announced:

● May 5 – Kick-Off: Caribbean genres with some of the biggest names from the region headlined by reggae star Shenseea and Kes the Band

● May 6-9 – Entertainment & Community Jazz: Explore authentic St Lucian culture and people through an eclectic mix of local events

● May 10 – Kingdom Gospel Night: A riveting, inspiring showcase of praise and worship with some of the best names in gospel, to be announced at a later date

● May 11 – Pure Jazz: Grammy winner, pianist, and composer Gustavo Casenave and a special tribute to St Lucia's Luther François, the godfather of St Lucia jazz

● May 12 – Caribbean Fusion featuring Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons

● May 13 – World Beats: Journey the globe with the best of Afrobeats with Rema, Ayra Starr, Ckay, and Kizz Daniel

● May 14 – The Ultimate Celebration and Culmination on Mother’s Day: The most distinctive and influential musician of the century, 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting will headline the evening with Shaggy