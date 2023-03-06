Sagicor continues its support of Chosen Hands

Anika Plowden-Corentin, right, the founder of the Chosen Hands programme, presents Bishop Anstey East student Trishorna Delancey with a Sagicor gift at the NGO’s promoting social change through the arts workshop. -

Sagicor Life Insurance Trinidad & Tobago Limited was one of several organisations that supported the Chosen Hands Art and Wellness youth empowerment workshop held at the US Embassy public affairs section in Port of Spain.

A media release said the workshop focused on Promoting Social Change through the Arts with an emphasis on gender positive strategies and ways to use art to reinforce uplifting messages and creative expression. In attendance were fourth to sixth-form art students from 11 secondary schools, from the Port of Spain community, including the St Jude’s School for Girls, where the programme is centred.

Founder and artist Anika Plowden-Corentin said, “The Chosen Hands model aims to build capacity at an individual and grassroots level by influencing positive shifts in our target group. Our programme seeks to expose students to creative and sustainable workshops that build confidence and foster a renewed vision.

“This particular workshop aimed to help our girls navigate blurred messaging in advertisements, promotions, videos and songs, particularly during Carnival, while reinforcing uplifting messages of remaining focused on one’s goals, valuing your self-worth, female empowerment and reputation management.”

Asha Nabbie, assistant vice president, marketing, for Sagicor, said, “This is the fourth year that Sagicor has supported Chosen Hands, as its mission to ‘create a safe space and positive shift in the minds of young people’ resonates with Sagicor’s vision to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which it operates.

“Sagicor’s sponsorship of Chosen Hands furthers our commitment of gender awareness, made evident by our 2021 campaign, Protect Our Women, as well as our Empower Her programme in 2022.”

Chosen Hands was started in 2019 to provide the young ladies at St Jude’s with the opportunity to develop their entrepreneurship skills, and create a safe space for mentorship and personal growth. It is steadily widening its impact to Tobago, and secondary schools in the Port of Spain area, the release said.