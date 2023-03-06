Lost your job? Time to adjust

THE EDITOR: Losing your job can be upsetting. More so after Carnival while the country is still celebrating.

You are sullen. But you are not alone. There are supports available to assist.

Give yourself time to adjust. Accept the reality of the situation. Take good care of yourself. Reach out for support. Stay positive and reinvest your potential energy.

What is your personal situation? Your finances, age and experience. Your skills, education, training. Your support networks. Your outlook and attitude.

Losing your job means losing your income and benefits. In some cases it means losing your spouse. It means losing your sense of belonging and purpose.

It can change your sense of who you are, how you think about your future, how you feel emotionally, physically.

It may mean you see yourself differently than before. Your friends will see you differently as well.

If you apply for 69 jobs, three might call you for an interview. One must offer you a job.

You are unemployed, do not be a chooser. You are starting over with experience. Sell that. Do not repeat the mistake you made previously.

I wish you well. We have a nation to build.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town