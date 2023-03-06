J&K Signature Styles aims to change perception of professional fashion

Joanna James, right, with her husband Keron James at the opening of their new store at East Gate Mall, Trincity. -

There was a time when professional clothing was limited to plain suits and blouses. Today's Caribbean professional women look for a more polished, sophisticated, and stylish workplace look.

Chief operating officer at J&K Signature Styles Joanna James said her team's vision is to create a fashion destination for the Caribbean professional that offers affordable and stylish clothing without sacrificing quality.

"Our brand is designed for the modern career professional who wants to look polished and well-presented at all times," James said.

"We believe that when you look good, you feel good, and that confidence translates into increased productivity in the workplace."

James and her husband CEO Keron James have been in the clothing retail business for well over a decade, opening over eight locations nationwide, with the most recent at East Gate Mall, Trincity. They started out with just clothes for women, but have since incorporated women's accessories and clothes for men.

She said in a world where appearance plays a crucial role in professional success, she is committed to helping women to be their best selves in the workplace.

"We are helping to change the perception of Caribbean fashion from being solely colourful and cultural, to incorporating a more polished and professional touch."

She said the brand even offers style consultations, ensuring that customers leave with their new clothes and a new-found confidence in their personal style.