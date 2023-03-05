Two murdered in Mt Hope

A SHOOTING Saturday night led to the deaths of two men and the wounding of a third in Mt Hope.

Police said Keston Cumberbatch, 31, and Anton Young, 40, were liming with a friend at Sorillo Drive, Mt Hope, at around 8.35 pm when they were confronted by two masked gunmen who shot them several times before running away.

Passers by took the three to hospital where Cumberbatch and Young were declared dead at around 9 pm.

The third man received treatment for a gunshot wound to his left leg and remained warded in stable condition.

St Joseph police and a team of officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene.

Investigations are continuing.