Trinidad and Tobago tennis boys 2nd, girls 5th in Guatemala

The Trinidad and Tobago junior boys tennis team fought valiantly, but had to settle for second place behind Puerto Rico at the Junior Davis Cup in Guatemala on Saturday.

Zachery Byng made a winning start for TT with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, before Puerto Rico bounced back with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 win as TT player Kale Dalla Costa went down.

Dalla Costa and Byng then teamed up in a doubles match, but lost 6-3, 6-1 as Puerto Rico were crowned champions.

Simultaneously, the TT girls team competed in the Junior Billy Jean King Cup. They finished in fifth place overall after getting past El Salvador. Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong won their doubles match 6-0, 7-6 and Dookie also won her singles match 6-0, 6-0. Wong battled hard in her singles contest, but fell 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.