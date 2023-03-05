St Augustine MP mourns murdered woman

Aneesa Ramkissoon shot dead at her St Augustine home on Friday. - Roger Jacob

MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen is calling on government and authorities to intervene as crime continues to “spiral out of control.”

The call comes after the murder of Aneesa Ramkissoon, a 26-year-old mother of three, in St Augustine on Friday around 1pm.

According to the police, Ramkissoon was at her Train Line Road home when two gunmen entered the house and shot her several times before running away. Relatives suspected she was murdered after she refused to pay a tax imposed by criminals.

She was killed a short distance away from Freeman Road, where 16-year-old Darshan Ramnauth and Geno Shah were killed in January.

In a release from Ameen on Saturday, she claimed the government ignored the area and said if the government displayed any compassion for the people there and took some action, the incident could have been prevented.

“Instead three young children, including a one month old baby, will have to grow up without the love of a mother.

“She is outraged that the government continues to display a lacklustre approach to crime as we entered March with over 100 murders already on record.”

Ameen also expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Ramkissoon.