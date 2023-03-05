Nikoli Blackman leads Trinidad and Tobago CARIFTA swim team

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

NIKOLI Blackman is expected to lead TT’s medal quest at the 2023 CARIFTA Swimming Championships scheduled for Curacao from April 6 to 10.

Blackman, who has won multiple junior sportsman of the year awards, is one of 21 swimmers who will represent TT in the swimming and open water events. Mark Pouchet will serve as the swimming coach and Maurice Faria will lead the charges in the open water category. Veteran coach Anil Roberts will bring value to the team as one of Pouchet’s assistant coaches.

The swimmers have been training at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

TT TEAM

Swimmers: Adam Scoon, Aaron Siewlal, Aimee Le Blanc, Amelia Rajack, Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Darren Belfon, Giovanni Rivas, Harmoni Nelson, Irmani Smith, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Sambrano, Josiah Changar, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Nikoli Blackman, Taylor Marchan, Tyla Ho A Shu, Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony, Zarek Wilson

Officials: Mark Pouchet (head coach swimming), Anil Roberts (assistant coach), Paul Newallo (assistant coach), Maurice Faria (head coach open water swimming), Bertram Blackman (manager), Lilas Solomon-Stuart (chaperone)