Nanan, Anamally star in Southern Sports 30-over League

Valley Line, runners up in the Southern Sports Premier League 2022. -

THERE were outstanding performances when round three bowled off in the 103.1 FM and Southern Sports Premier Cricket 30-over League on February 26 at venues throughout TT. Four players scored centuries and another grabbed a hat-trick.

Terrence Nanan cracked 146, the highest score in the 2023 tournament, to guide Avengers to 238/5 in 30 overs, batting first against Munroe Road Masters. In reply, Munroe Road also showed their ability to hit boundaries but fell short of the target, scoring 210/7 as Avengers won by 28 runs.

Arvin Jaggasar struck 101 to propel Trace Blazerz to a mammoth 235/3 in 30 overs, before Spoilers Sports were limited to 100/9.

Black Wing XI batsman Dave Boodoo continued the flow of runs belting 101 to steer his team to a 179-run win over Gladiators. Black Wing scored 241/5, before restricting Gladiators to 62/9.

The centuries continued as John Birchwood cracked 101 as Happy Hits compiled 282/4 against Munroe Road. Munroe Road were limited to 170/7 as Happy Hits won by 112 runs.

Aaron Anamally was one bowler who did not let the batsmen dominate grabbing 4/22, including a hat-trick, to lead Valley Boys Sports Club to a 77-run win over Spoilers.

Some of the other teams winning were last year’s finalists Valley Line, Waterloo and Surprise Sports.

Summarised Scores:

TAROUBA SPORTS 102/9 (Ryan Ragbir 26, Valmiki Maharaj 19; R. Gajadhar 3/19, Marlon Partapsingh 3/17) vs VALLEY LINE 103/5 (Andre Browne 56, Ricky Sieuchan 2/23). Valley Line won by five wickets.

RENEGADES 155 (Ahmad Nabi 35, Krishna Maharaj 23; Narindra Maharaj 4/37, Avalon Cuffy 2/11) vs SPOILERS 134/5 (Timothy Narine 85, Shazim Khan 17; Kobarie Sookhai 2/39, Krishna Maharaj 2/60). Renegades won by 21 runs.

PIPARO SCORCHERS 152/3 (Keon Celestine 58, Brandon Wong Wai 30; Dave Mohammed 1/26, Narendra Beharry 1/54) vs ROCHARD ROAD 141/7 (Prakash Jagmohan 44, James Duncan 22; Denzil Halls 4/47, Brandon Wong Wai 1/1). Piparo won by 11 runs.

GANDHI SPORTS 214/5 (Brian Deochan 59, A. Adams 41; Geno Balram 2/29, Takshnaa Jairam 2/36) vs J.P.R. INSIDERS 212/8 (Ameer Francis 65, Takshnaa Jairam 32; A. Adams 4/49, Vijay Sookraj 2/24). Gandhi Sports won by two runs.

HARMONY HALL M.C. 108/10 (Sarvesh Dindial 34, Romell Ramanoop 12; Dillon Jagmohan 3/20, Harripersad Bridgelal 3/29) vs KARAN SPORTS 113/1 (Dorrell Thomas 57, Harripersad Bridgelal 37, Arthur Lewis 1/25). Karan Sports won by nine wickets.

HARDBARGAIN 152/10 (Michael Ramkissoon 65, Mark Thomas 48; Danil Sadanan 3/24, Allan Ramdass 3/34) vs AVENGERS 153/5 (Jordan Sadanan 37, Navin Beepath 35; Nicholas Bellsmythe 2/16, Ryan Ramai 2/35). Avengers won by five wickets.

VALLEY BOYS 141/3 (Steve SANKAR 43, Neville Ramoutar 25; Nicholas Buchoon 1/27, Ahmed Mohammed 1/29) vs MOHESS ROAD FALCONS 98 (Vinod Siew 14, Shivanand Jairam 14; Shannon Seeboo 4/9, Aaron Anamally 4/20). Valley Boys won by 43 runs.

YOUNG GUNS 115/4 (Jewan Chanderjit 46, Jaipersad Beharry 31; Stephan Ganga 2/19, Sahadeo Ramoudit 1/11) vs SURPRISE 119/8 (Ricardo Sooroojdeen 46, Aadil Mohammed 18; Aniel Harripersad 3/10, Rajesh Ramroop 2/26). Surprise won by two wickets.

BLACK WING XI 241/5 (Dave Boodoo 101, Sanjeev Ramlal 66; Darion Sookhan 2/28, Dillon Sookram 2/37) vs GLADIATORS 2.0 62/9 (Elijah St. Clair 20; Vergel Saunders 5/20, Sanjeev Ragbir 2/10). Black Wing won by 179 runs.

METRONOMES XI 153/8 (Joseph Mitchell 37, Brian Philandez 28; Monanlal Ramsamooj 3/41, Ricky Deolal 2/13) vs MANOHAR TRACE 67 (Ricky Deolal 28, Suresh Heeralal 12; Kevin Boodram 4/10, Rodney Ramnarine 2/14). Metronomes won by 86 runs.

MELBOURNE 183/8 (Reon Bisnath 62, Richard Simpson 61; Shawn Siloch 2/29, Christopher Seetaram 1/15) vs MOHESS ROAD 147 (Gary Bedassie 30, Vishnu Bridgelal 19; Kelvin Harper 3/19, Madho Bisnath 3/24). Melbourne won by 36 runs.

HAPPY HITS 282/4 (John Birchwood 101, Shiva Singh 56; David Ramsingh 1/31, Ramesh Singh 1/38) vs MUNROE ROAD 170/7 (David Ramsingh 56, Narine Bedesi 34; Harripersad Bunsee 4/35, Rajiev Singh 1/26). Happy Hits won by 112 runs.

SURPRISE SPORTS 245/9 (Dave Mohammed 77, Naresh Mungal 40; Rodney Boodlal 3/61, Daniel Seudatt 1/12) vs MANOHAR XI 137/9 (Suresh Heeralal 41, Rodney Boodlal 23; Dave Mohammed 3/15, Stephan Ganga 2/25). Surprise Sports won by 108 runs.

WATERLOO 266/9 (Akeem Hall 65, Rasheed Hassanali 34; Brian Choon 4/49, Vishan Harricharan 2/41) vs CALIFONIA KNIGHT RIDERS 190 (Anthony Marchan 39, Vishan Harrichan 34; Akeem Hall 3/28, Nigel Harpaul 3/43). Waterloo won by 76 runs.

VALLEY BOYS SPORTS CLUB 229/8 (Stephan Seeboo 86, Johnathan Singh 36, Jevon Garcia 3/46, Jayson Dookhoo 2/39) vs SPOILERS 152 (Jevon Garcia 40, Darius Outram 34; Aaron Anamally 4/22, Ryan Buntin 2/1). Valley Sports won by 77 runs.

AVENGERS 238/5 (Terrence Nanan 146, Navindra Beepath 44; Gayndlal Ramnath 2/45, Ramesh Singh 1/49) vs MUNROE ROAD MASTERS 210 (David Ramsingh 57, Anil Barlo 54, Jordan Sadanan 4/36, Terrence Nanan 2/42). Avengers won by 28 runs.

TRACE BLAZERZ 235/3 (Arvin Jaggasar 101, Michael Latchman 42; Jevon Garcia 2/49, Kyle Khan 1/44) vs SPOILERS SPORTS 100/9 (Darius Outram 21, Rikash Boodoo 19; Avin Jaggassar 4/15, Shameel Ali 3/28). Trace Blazerz won by 135 runs.

COMMONWEALTH 164 (Arnold Seales 61, Dennis Ramnath 30; Khemraj Singh 5/47, Aneil Kanhai 3/37) vs METRONOMES 165/5 (Brandon Bhola 49, Rishad Harris 36; Kriston Seepersad 2/26, Dennis Ramnath 1/20). Metronomes won by five wickets.

BASTA HALL 157/5 (Antonio Aziz 86, Evin Harry 34; S. Ragbir 3/24, A. Balroop 2/18) vs SETTLEMENT A.R. 150/5 (M. Boodoosingh 93, S.Ragbir 16; Vimal Bally 2/7). Basta Hall won by seven runs.

OROPOUCHE SOUTH TRACE 195/9 (Dinesh Sookram 36, Alvin Sookdeo 29; Steven Ramadhar 2/21, Shane Aboul 2/24) vs CHALLENGERS UNITED 129 (Russel Seerattan 23, Martin Dawson 21; Navindra Sooknanan 3/23, Dinesh Sookram 2/33). Oropouche won by 66 runs.

THREE ROADS KNIGHT RIDERS 195/3 (Kadir Mohammed 80, Ravi Poodhan 57; Leon Ramdeen 3/40) vs AGOSTINI ALL STARS 196/5 (Rennie Beharry 75, Jevon David 72; Anil Doon 2/19). Agostini won by five wickets.