Liverpool maul Man United 7-0 in EPL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, holds off Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, right, and Fred during an English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday. - AP

RUMOURS of their demise may have been greatly exaggerated.

Liverpool shook off its sluggish Premier League form on Sunday with a 7-0 mauling of eternal rivals Manchester United at Anfield stadium, Merseyside, England.

Forwards Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo each scored two goals, and substitute Roberto Firmino drove the final nail in the coffin in the 88th minute.

The match was poised at 1-0 at halftime but Liverpool came out guns blazing in the second half.

The victory catapulted Liverpool up to fifth in the standings, just three points shy of Tottenham, who have played a game more.

For United, the defeat effectively ended its title ambitions as they are now 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.