Isaiah McIntosh crowned champion in Summer Marathon tourney

Managing director of New India Assurance Rajeev Bhattathiripad, left, gives Isaiah McIntosh his award. -

ISAIAH McIntosh was crowned the overall champion when the TT Promenade Chess Club hosted the Summer Marathon Chess tournament at Mid Centre Mall in Chaguanas on February 25.

The tournament was well attended as over 50 people, including adults and children, competed in the event. McIntosh, who took home $1,000 and a trophy, finished ahead of Kevin Cupid and Joshua Johnson who also won prizes.

In the women’s category, Chaya Johnson claimed the top prize as Samantha Dolly had to settle for second place and Raquel Laing was third. A number of age group categories were contested including the Under-8, Under-12 and Under-20 categories where boys and girls competed alongside each other. Ty Humphrey, Krish Ramsubhag and Cathrine Ali showed their ability in the Under-8 category claiming podium spots.

In the Under-12 category, Kyan Muradali emerged victorious finishing ahead of Adrian Allum and Levi James. Joshua Medina did not go home empty-handed winning the Under-20 title with Kiran Mohammed and Kael Samuel Bishnath behind.

Among the sponsors of the tournament were New India Assurance, Back to Basic Ltd and Mario’s which sponsored pizza for all the participants. The TT Chess Association, including president Sonja Johnson, supported the tournament. President of the TT Promenade Chess Club Hayden Lee thanked Mid Centre Mall for welcoming him along with his team of administrators Rodrick Arbiter, Fidel James, Jamal Martin and Sydney Allum. Lee said he wants to have four more tournaments in the coming months.

Managing director of New India Assurance Rajeev Bhattathiripad, discussing why he chose to support the tournament, said, “The Promenade Chess Club conducts chess tournaments in which all categories of players of all age groups participate…we feel that such tournaments are not only full of fun and entertainment, but they also give an opportunity to the very young players to pit their talents against older, stronger players.” Marketing manager at New India Assurance Dayne Ali also supported the initiative.

Raj Ajoon of Back to Basics Supermarket said as someone who runs a business in East Port of Spain he felt it was only right to support the Promenade Chess Club.

“They have supported my business over the years,” Ajoon said. “These people need a helping hand and through sports and a game like chess it is a way to improve your environment.”